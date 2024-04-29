Gautam Gambhir on 2014 IPL triumph: At toss, opposition captains would say, 'beat that side, it would be better for us' [SK Match Ki Baat Exclusive]

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir has termed the franchise's IPL 2014 triumph as his most memorable moment in the history of the tournament.

Gambhir recalled how KKR were on the brink of elimination in 2014 after winning just two of their first seven games but went on to lift the crown sensationally, winning nine straight games.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL twice, in 2012 and 2014. While many fans and critics have termed the 2012 win as KKR's most memorable moment in the T20 league, Gambhir has a slightly differing view.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Match Ki Baat, he chose the 2014 triumph over the 2012 win and recalled how they were completely written off after a disastrous start.

"My favorite memory of this league is of course winning in 2012 and 2014. A lot of people said that the 2012 win was very memorable, but for me it was 2014. The way we started, we had won only two of the first seven matches. We needed to win seven out of seven matches to qualify [for the next round]," Gambhir said.

"I remember, many times when I used to go out for the toss, opposition captains would say, 'beat that side, it would be better for us. You can be a party spoiler'. From party spoiler to winning the championship, the journey was very memorable. Oppositions thought we wouldn't qualify and told us, 'don't beat us, but defeat the other sides'. In fact, 2014 was very special," the former KKR skipper added.

"We won nine out of nine and lifted the IPL and then lost the Champions League final, winning 14 games in a row," Gambhir recalled.

Having reached the final of IPL 2014, beating numerous odds, Kolkata Knight Riders went on to clinch the championship by defeating Punjab Kings in the summit clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing 200, KKR got home by seven wickets in 19.3 overs as Manish Pandey hammered 94 off 50.

Recap of Gautam Gambhir's performance in IPL 2014

While Robin Uthappa was the leading run-getter in IPL 2024, with 660 runs in 16 matches at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 137.78, Gambhir scored 335 runs at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 114.3.

The left-hander batter had only one run after four matches. He was dismissed for three consecutive ducks in KKR's first three matches of IPL 2024. He found some form with 44 against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

The left-hander scored 54 off 34 against RR in Ahmedabad, 69 off 56 against Delhi Capitals in Delhi and 63* off 45 against Punjab Kings in Cuttack. He was dismissed for 23 off 17 in the final against Punjab Kings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback