"It makes the team unsettled" - Gautam Gambhir questions timing of Virat Kohli's decision to step down as RCB captain

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has questioned Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain after the 2021 IPL. Kohli revealed he would give up the RCB skipper spot in a video uploaded on the franchise's social media handles.

On Sunday, the 2021 IPL resumed in the UAE after getting postponed in May due to COVID-19 outbreak in India. Amid the battle between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Kohli's captaincy relinquishment stole the spotlight.

Gautam Gambhir questioned Virat Kohli's timing of the announcement. The former India opener felt it could distract RCB players and lead to more pressure, risking their chance of winning their maiden IPL title.

"Yes, it does (the timing of the decision surprises me). Just before the 2nd leg of the tournament. If you want to do that, you probably do it after the tournament. Because it makes the team unsettled and emotional as well. It makes the people probably push even harder. You would not want to do that, especially the kind of situation RCB is in," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"They are in a very good position. Why would you want to put that extra pressure, probably push your players to probably do it for Virat. You don't want to win it for individuals, you want to win it for the franchise. If he had to do it, he could have done it after the tournament as well," he added.

Kohli, who took up the RCB captaincy in 2013, hasn't tasted success despite rich returns with the bat. The Royal Challengers, currently ranked third in the points table, won their first four games in the first phase. They will resume their 2021 IPL campaign on Monday against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli has taken a brave decision but it's going to be an emotional moment: Gautam Gambhir

Although Gautam Gambhir lauded Kohli for his courageous decision, he admitted it was going to be emotional until the end of the leg. However the former KKR captain hopes that the players don't get carried away and focus on the task. He added:

"Stepping down and retirement are two decisions which are very individual. No one should force it on anyone. Probably, you have to feel it from inside. He has taken a brave decision but it's going to be an emotional moment. It's never going to be easy. Probably, the players and the franchise don't get emotional and continue to play the way they were playing in this season."

Before the UAE leg of the IPL began, Virat Kohli announced he would discontinue as India's T20I captain after the upcoming World Cup. So it's a highly opportune time for the prolific batsman to sign off as captain by gifting his franchise and the country a trophy each.

