Gautam Gambhir likely to be part of KKR's support staff - Reports

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is reportedly likely to part ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and start another association with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the coming days.

Gambhir served as a mentor for LSG for the last two editions of the competition. However, according to recent reports, his stint with the Lucknow-based franchise is set to end as he plans to join hands with KKR.

The cricketer-turned-politician was instrumental in Kolkata staging a turnaround following their underwhelming campaigns in the first few seasons. Under Gambhir's leadership, the side clinched IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

As per a report by Jagran News, Gambhir recently met KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan at the latter's Mumbai residence to discuss his role with the team.

It was earlier reported that Gambhir would miss the 2024 season of the IPL owing to the Lok Sabha Elections. He is currently a Member of Parliament (MP) from East Delhi constituency.

Here's what a source told CricketNext in August:

"Yes, Gautam Gambhir is likely to just take a break for the next IPL to political commitments. He is not moving to a different team or leaving franchises. There will be a lot of political work involved in the build-up to the Lok Sabha elections, so he wants to focus all his energies towards that.

"Gautam is a big face for BJP in Delhi and elsewhere also his popularity is right up there. So he will be actively involved in election work next year and will not have enough time for the IPL."

During Gambhir's tenure as mentor, LSG managed to qualify for the playoffs in both the 2022 and 2023 editions. The franchise recently made major changes to its coaching staff, with Justin Langer replacing Andy Flower as the most prominent one.

"He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts" - Gautam Gambhir after his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to his social media handles on Thursday, September 21, Gautam Gambhir shared a picture with popular movie star Shah Rukh Khan.

He reserved high praise for the actor, suggesting that there was a lot to learn from him. Captioning the post, Gambhir wrote:

"He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect. So much to learn from u . Simply the best ❤️❤️ SRK @iamsrk."

It is worth mentioning that there haven't been any official announcements regarding Gautam Gambhir's future with KKR. However, his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan could be an indication of the 41-year-old reuniting with his former franchise.