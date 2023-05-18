"Glad that we are seeing the best of him in the IPL"- Former Australian captain on Rilee Rossouw

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch hailed Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Rilee Rossouw for his incredible knock of 82* against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Rossouw scored 82 runs off just 37 balls and helped the Capitals post a mammoth total of 213/2 in their 20 overs. Finch shed light on how Rossouw flew out of the blocks and didn't let the fall of David Warner's wicket affect Delhi's momentum.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Aaron Finch had to say about Rilee Rossouw:

"He is somebody who is a big batter to get out. He takes it on from ball one. He got into his innings so fast. Once he gets going, he is so difficult to stop because he plays all around the ground. I don't think they (PBKS) bowled particularly well to him but you have got to give yourself the best chance to put them away and he certainly did it. He is such a class player. And I am glad that we are seeing the best of him in the IPL."

Chuffed that I could perform for the team: Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw won the Player of the Match award for his incredible performance and thanked the DC team management for showing faith in his ability. With Mitchell Marsh injured, Rossouw got to bat at No.3 and showed just how destructive he could be.

Here's what he had to say in the post-match presentation:

"Thanks to the support staff. Chuffed that I could perform for the team. As Davey (Warner) mentioned was a good wicket. Davey put up a good partnership at the top. I enjoyed some momentum coming in."

Delhi's win has dented the Punjab Kings' chances of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. They now need to beat the Rajasthan Royals in their next match and hope other results go their way.

