Glenn Maxwell fails to review lbw decision; ball-tracking shows not out in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made an error in judgment as he walked off without reviewing an lbw decision against him in the IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The Aussie all-rounder seemingly consulted Shreyas Iyer at the other end after the umpire raised his finger, but replays showed that the ball was bouncing over the stumps.

Maxwell's dismissal came in the 11th over of the innings, bowled by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. He went for the reverse sweep off his first ball, but missed it completely as the ball hit him on the pads. While it seemed fine in real time, replays showed the ball had gone over the stumps.

This was Sai Kishore's second consecutive wicket, with Azmatullah Omarzai (16 off 15) departing on the previous ball. The Australian's wicket had left PBKS at 105/4 after 10.4 overs.

Here's Maxwell's dismissal:

Sai Kishore went on to dismiss the dangerous Marcus Stoinis as well and finished with a sensational haul of 4-0-30-3. He was the pick of the bowlers from his side, with Rashid Khan ad Kagiso Rabada picking up one wicket each.

Glenn Maxwell registers an unwanted record in IPL history

Maxwell also registered an unwanted record with his golden duck. He now has 19 ducks in IPL history, the most for a batter. Despite the lack of contribution from the 36-year-old, the Punjab Kings managed to plunder 243 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Priyansh Arya started the assault with a 23-ball 47 after being dropped by Arshad Khan on six. He also punished the left-arm pacer for 21 runs in an over.

Marcus Stoinis chipped in with 20, while Shashank Singh hammered an unbeaten 44 off 16 deliveries. However, the star of the show was skipper Shreyas Iyer, who top-scored with 97 off 42 deliveries.

Should the Gujarat Titans win, it will be the second-highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

