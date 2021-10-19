"I was being a sponge to Virat and AB" - Glenn Maxwell hails RCB duo for his confidence

Glenn Maxwell has opened up about his experience of playing alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021.

The Australian all-rounder, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, talked about how he was a "sponge" to the RCB greats throughout the tournament. He said he was fortunate to learn something new every day from Kohli and De Villiers, whether it was by observing or batting alongside them.

Glenn Maxwell remarked:

“Every day was a learning experience, every day I was finding something new out, I was being a sponge to Virat and AB, just watching the way they go about things. That’s been one thing in the IPL I’ve been extremely thankful of – the opportunities it gives you to learn off the best players in the world. I was extremely fortunate to have two of the greats in the game in the same team and in the same batting line-up who were open to share their experiences and talk to me about their game."

Glenn Maxwell revealed that the learnings were not one-sided and Kohli and De Villiers, too, asked him questions. He said this open communication made him feel self-assured and "10-feet tall".

Glenn Maxwell said:

“It makes you feel 10-feet tall when you have their backing, they’re watching you and ask you questions. It makes you feel confident, it makes you feel happy.”

RCB had a middling IPL 2021. They reached the qualifiers but had to settle for fourth spot. Most of the team's success came on the backs of Glenn Maxwell's superb season. The all-rounder, who did not hit even a single six for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year, was a rock in the RCB middle order, pocketing 513 runs at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10.

"If I continue the processes I have in the IPL I know I’m going to have success" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has also weighed in on his role in the Australian team for the ongoing T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old suggested that he won't take all the pressure of the team's success on himself. He said he would try and continue his processes from the IPL and play according to the situation, letting the game take its course.

Glenn Maxwell said:

“I know if I continue the processes I have in the IPL I know I’m going to have success. It’s a nice position to be in mentally that I’ve come off a good run of form. I’m not over-thinking the stuff in game. Once I get in game it’s all automatic, I’m trying to play against the conditions and the opposition, that’s all I’m thinking about. It’s not if I play well we’re going to win a World Cup, there’s no thoughts of that. If I’m in the contest I’ll give my best on the day, and then I’m sure that will be a positive impact on the team. Everyone in the squad is thinking the same thing.”

Glenn Maxwell's success at the RCB was attributed by many to the lack of pressure on him with De Villiers in the middle order. Now, with no such backing for Australia, it remains to be seen if he can recreate his IPL success for his nation and take the team to their maiden T20 World Cup title.

He didn't feature in Australia's first warm-up game against New Zealand and will likely be seen in action against India in the second warm-up fixture tomorrow.

