Glenn Maxwell hopeful of bouncing back after a poor IPL 2020 season

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is hopeful that he can put an underwhelming IPL 2020 season behind him and return to form in the ODI series against India, later this month. Maxwell was snapped up by the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 auction for a whopping INR 10.75 crores. He came into the tournament on the back of a series-winning hundred against England at Old Trafford.

However, things did not go Maxwell's way in the IPL as he struggled to find form, scoring just 108 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 101.88. To add to his woes, he didn't hit a single maximum through the entire tournament. Maxwell believes that rather than the pitches, it was his position in the batting order that played a big role in his lean patch.

"It didn't have anything to do with the pitches at all. I suppose it was more to do with the amount of time I had left in the game. I was either rebuilding or trying to go from ball one with only a couple of balls left. If you don't hit it, you're in a bit of trouble. I don't take too much out of it," Glenn Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I'm still training as hard as ever and still working on the right things. But I came from arguably one of the best innings I've played in my career [at Old Trafford] to not being able to clear the ropes. I don't take too much out of that," he further added.

The new rules of BBL 2020-21 are exciting: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell also believes that the new rules brought into BBL 2020-21 will make the tournament even more exciting

The Big Bash League 2020-21 is set to begin on December 10, just two days after the conclusion of the limited-overs leg of India's tour of Australia. Glenn Maxwell will represent the Melbourne Stars and is aiming to make a telling impact. There are a number of new rules added to the BBL, aimed at making the league more competitive. Maxwell believes these rules will change the usual way in which players approach the T20 format.

"It's going to be different that's for sure. It's going to be hard work for captains to implement them as well as they can to get an advantage on the rest of the competition and that presents a good challenge for teams to have good squad depth to be able to use their 12th and 13th players. I think it's exciting," Glenn Maxwell said.

"It's a different way of playing the game. It's not going to be the traditional T20. For me personally, I find it exciting to show the tactical side of the game and it's a good opportunity for teams to show their technical nous and find ways to get ahead of the game," he further added.

Glenn Maxwell is hopeful that the limited-overs leg against India and the Big Bash League will see him return to form. The ODI series between Australia and India will begin on November 27, with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.