  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Glenn Maxwell's reverse sweep goes horribly wrong as he is trapped lbw for a golden duck in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Glenn Maxwell's reverse sweep goes horribly wrong as he is trapped lbw for a golden duck in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Mar 25, 2025 20:56 IST
Australia Men
Maxwell was coming into IPL 2025 after a bleak Champions Trophy 2025 campaign (Image Credit: Getty)

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell's third stint with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) began on the worst possible note as he was trapped LBW by Gujarat Titans' (GT) R Sai Kishore in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The veteran right-handed batter attempted an audacious reverse sweep to begin his innings but connected with only thin air to walk back to the pavilion.

Ad

Maxwell was sent out at No.5 to continue the acceleration after Azmatuallah Omarzai was dismissed in the 11th over of the innings. PBKS had the luxury of a solid foundation after a fiery debut knock by Priyansh Arya and a well-settled Shreyas Iyer holding the fort.

GT were looking for a breakthrough, and they struck after Omarzai found the fielder at deep midwicket. Sai Kishore bowled a flat delivery to Maxwell straight-up, who went for the unorthodox stroke. The delivery went along with the arm and hit the batter's leg.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger, while Glenn Maxwell also walked out without considering a review.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ad

Replays, however, suggested that the ball would have gone over the stumps. As a result, Glenn Maxwell would have stayed at the crease had he opted for a review.

Shreyas Iyer leading the charge from one end as Stoinis comes in after Maxwell's departure

The PBKS skipper is playing a valuable hand on his debut for the franchise. Coming in at No.3 after Prabhsimran Singh's dismissal in the powerplay, the right-handed batter looked in sublime touch early on against pace before taking on spin in the middle overs.

Iyer now has Stoinis for company at the crease as the innings heads into the death overs. The Australian also begins his second stint for the franchise after being part of the team from 2016 to 2018. As of writing, PBKS are placed at 156/5 after 15 overs after being put into bat first.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी