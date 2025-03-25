Glenn Maxwell's reverse sweep goes horribly wrong as he is trapped lbw for a golden duck in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell's third stint with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) began on the worst possible note as he was trapped LBW by Gujarat Titans' (GT) R Sai Kishore in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The veteran right-handed batter attempted an audacious reverse sweep to begin his innings but connected with only thin air to walk back to the pavilion.

Maxwell was sent out at No.5 to continue the acceleration after Azmatuallah Omarzai was dismissed in the 11th over of the innings. PBKS had the luxury of a solid foundation after a fiery debut knock by Priyansh Arya and a well-settled Shreyas Iyer holding the fort.

GT were looking for a breakthrough, and they struck after Omarzai found the fielder at deep midwicket. Sai Kishore bowled a flat delivery to Maxwell straight-up, who went for the unorthodox stroke. The delivery went along with the arm and hit the batter's leg.

The on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger, while Glenn Maxwell also walked out without considering a review.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Replays, however, suggested that the ball would have gone over the stumps. As a result, Glenn Maxwell would have stayed at the crease had he opted for a review.

Shreyas Iyer leading the charge from one end as Stoinis comes in after Maxwell's departure

The PBKS skipper is playing a valuable hand on his debut for the franchise. Coming in at No.3 after Prabhsimran Singh's dismissal in the powerplay, the right-handed batter looked in sublime touch early on against pace before taking on spin in the middle overs.

Iyer now has Stoinis for company at the crease as the innings heads into the death overs. The Australian also begins his second stint for the franchise after being part of the team from 2016 to 2018. As of writing, PBKS are placed at 156/5 after 15 overs after being put into bat first.

