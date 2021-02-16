Glenn Maxwell didn't know how to react when he was bought for $1 million in the IPL auction

Explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell recently shared how he felt when he found out about the results of the IPL auction in 2013. Maxwell made the headlines as he emerged as the top-priced player after the Mumbai Indians snapped him up for $1 million - five times more than his 2013 base price.

Glenn Maxwell is set to go under the hammer once again as Kings XI Punjab released him after the previous season. The all-rounder has kept his base price at INR 2 crore for the upcoming auction.

Speaking about the 2013 auction, Maxwell divulged that he had no idea about what happened.

"The auction was on game 2 of that series against West Indies, and I completely forgot about it. That's 100% honest. Against the West Indies, I got a first-ball duck. I walked off, filthy. Was angry in the changeroom and there were a few blokes who were laughing and giggling in the background. I thought what's going on here. I had no idea, and i sat down." Maxwell said to ESPNCricinfo.

After getting out for a duck, the all-rounder thought Mickey Arthur (then Australia's coach) and Michael Clarke took him aside to bash him for his poor performance. Instead, he was shocked over what they revealed.

"Mickey Arthur and Michael Clarke grabbed me and took me to the backroom. I was like - They were going to yell at me about my performance or something like that. They were like the IPL auctions are on. I said 'okay, I didn't even know'. They said you went for a million. I said an expletive and sort of walked off and just sat there and I had no idea how to react. Blokes were still laughing in the background," Maxwell added.

Big Names, Big Draws in VIVO #IPLAuction 2021! 👌



How will these players fare? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TmZJxBEzoZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2021

Glenn Maxwell made his IPL debut in 2012 for Delhi Daredevils but was unable to make a significant impact for them in the first season. Nevertheless, Mumbai Indians were bullish about his talent and pocketed him for a whopping $1miilion for the next season.

"That was a life-changing money for me" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell will go under the hammer in the 2021 IPL Auction

Advertisement

In 2013, Glenn Maxwell was still looking to establish himself in the national team set up, and nobody expected him to fetch the big bucks in the auction. The all-rounder admitted it was a life-changing amount of money for him at that stage.

"I was really lucky; it was in Perth, I had my family over. My mum and dad were in the crowd, along with my uncle and aunty. Shared a special moment with them after the game. That was the memory of that day. That was a life-changing amount of money for me," Glenn Maxwell said.

The Australian has blown hot and cold over the years in the IPL, but given his abilities, he is likely to be in demand for the upcoming auction which will take place on February 18th.