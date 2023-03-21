"Go hell for leather right from the start" - Aakash Chopra on the strategy Mumbai Indians should adopt in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra wants the Mumbai Indians (MI) to adopt an all-out attacking approach right from the start with the bat in IPL 2023.

MI possess a formidable batting lineup heading into this year's edition of the Indian Premier League. They will begin their campaign in the tournament with an away clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, April 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Mumbai Indians' strengths. Regarding the strategy they should follow, he said:

"This team should have a batting-heavy strategy. Go hell for leather right from the start. If they start hitting and play like that - fast and fiery and furious, I think that's how they should play. Go hard in batting and with your fast bowling as well."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player pointed out that the five-time champions have a formidable opening combination, observing:

"If we talk about their strengths, see their batting. They open with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan is there with him. The left and right-handed combination can hit from both ends."

Rohit Sharma had a poor IPL 2022, managing just 268 runs in 14 innings at an underwhelming average of 19.14. Ishan Kishan too had a middling season last year, with his 418 runs in 14 knocks coming at a below-par strike rate of 120.11.

"Give him the powerplay overs" - Aakash Chopra feels the Mumbai Indians can best utilize Cameron Green at No. 3

The Mumbai Indians bought Cameron Green for a whopping ₹17.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

Chopra wants Cameron Green to bat at No. 3 for the Mumbai Indians, reasoning:

"There is a question about who will come at No. 3. I feel Cameron Green should come. If you need the best performance from Cameron Green, give him the powerplay overs. He will win you three-four matches on his own with just the bat."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the franchise might not be able to bat him at that position, explaining:

"However, they won't be able to get him to bat there, because you will have either Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma at No. 3. If Suryakumar Yadav bats at No. 3 and you get Cameron Green at No. 4, Tilak Varma at No. 5 will be too low."

Chopra added that despite the batting order conundrum, the Mumbai Indians have an explosive lineup, elaborating:

"You can leave out Tilak Varma as well but if you do that, who will you play? So that is the problem, although they still have the explosive ability in batting - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and then I will want to play Tristan Stubbs and Tim David."

Chopra doesn't see Dewald Brevis figuring in the Mumbai Indians playing XI. He added that Rohit and Co. might even have to choose between Tristan Stubbs and Tim David if they want to field two overseas seamers, considering Jasprit Bumrah will be missing in action.

