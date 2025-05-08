“God has plans for everyone” - Virat Kohli welcomes Mayank Agarwal with a heartwarming message ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran batter Virat Kohli warmly welcomed Mayank Agarwal to the team ahead of their IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), to be played on Friday, May 9. The 34-year-old has replaced Devdutt Padikkal, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

On Thursday, May 8, RCB's official X account (@RCBTweets) shared a clip in which Virat Kohli welcomed the local boy, Mayank Agarwal. Kohli said:

"I also had the pleasure of working with another young man from Bangalore, who started at RCB all those years ago and broke through onto the scene. He did some special things for us as a young guy—took bowlers on, was fearless—and I got to know him quite a bit since then, playing together for India and sharing a lot of cricket knowledge. We also spent a lot of time off the field together. He's a lovely guy, for those of you who haven’t spent time with him. He gives 120% for the team, always. We’re going to have an amazing time having him with us.”

“I can guarantee you that this guy will do anything and everything for this team, because I know how close this team is to his heart. He always wanted to come back here—not in this way, perhaps—but God has plans for everyone. Your hard work has really shown. You never stopped putting in the effort. So, we’re sure you’re going to have a great impact on the team. Welcome back home once again, man. All the best,” he added.

Mayank, who made his IPL debut with RCB in 2011, brings 127 IPL matches of experience to the team. The right-handed batter has scored 2,661 runs at an average of 22.74, including 13 fifties and one century.

“You played a massive role in us being here” - Virat Kohli shares a heartfelt message for Devdutt Padikkal

In the video posted by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's X account, Virat Kohli also shared a message for Devdutt Padikkal, whose season has been cut short by a hamstring injury. The veteran batter had words of praise for the southpaw.

“Dev, firstly we are all um I wouldn't say as gutted as you because we can't feel what you're feeling and we were not awake till 4:00 in the morning because of the injury. But I know how it feels, how you must be feeling heading into the playoffs part and then you know whatever has to happen after. You played a massive role in us being here. So firstly very well done on how you played in the tournament, what you did for the team till till this point," Kohli said.

"I want to congratulate you for the way you have turned things around for yourself because I know for a fact when we were in Australia and when the auction thing was happening and you were not sure what's going to happen and I had a chat with you, I said you're going to bat at three and this is your your time to, you know, play the way you do and really reinvent yourself here in RCB where you had a great time early on,” he added.

Kohli continued:

“So, I've had a lot of fun working with you very closely. I've enjoyed our partnerships, our conversations, and I want to say that for sure with my experience, what I've seen, this will propel you to reinvent your whole game all over again in all formats of the game. So, from me and the rest of the team, we wish you a speedy recovery, all the very best moving ahead and and really hats off to the way you batted and the way you turned things around for us this season.”

Padikkal played 10 matches in the ongoing tournament, scoring 247 runs at an average of 27.44, which included two fifties.

