“God’s plan baby” - Suryakumar Yadav has fun with Rinku Singh after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had fun with his teammate Rinku Singh as the duo were reunited in Mumbai on Monday, March 31. The 34-year-old was seen teasing Rinku after Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sharing an Instagram story, Suryakumar shared a candid picture with Rinku and wrote:

"Gods plan baby."

Take a look:

Suryakumar Yadav with Rinku Singh. [Pic credits: @surya_14kumar on Instagram]

It's worth mentioning that the duo shares a great camaraderie on and off the field. Yadav often teases Rinku with the above quote. The latter first used the quote to support his UP teammate Yash Dayal, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during IPL 2024.

On the professional front, Yadav smashed an unbeaten 27 runs off nine balls to take MI over the line against KKR. His innings was laced with two sixes and three fours. He previously returned with scores of 29 (26) and 48 (28) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.

On the other hand, Rinku managed 17 off 14 deliveries as the Knight Riders were bundled out for 116 in 16.2 overs. The left-hander previously managed 12 off 10 balls against RCB in the IPL 2025 season opener. The southpaw will next be able to turn things around as his side will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 3.

"SKY is a joke" - Suryakumar Yadav's MI teammate in awe of his brilliance in IPL 2025

MI opener Ryan Rickelton lauded his teammate Suryakumar Yadav for his innovative shots in the IPL. The Proteas batter said (via ANI):

"I just said to Quinny that SKY is a joke, stuff that I can't do, stuff that I can't dream of. He has played that shot many a time, I'm not going to try it but I'm glad that he is in our team."

Rickelton scored an unbeaten 63 off 41 balls to help Mumbai taste their first win of IPL 2025 after two back-to-back losses against the Super Kings and the Titans. Meanwhile, Mumbai will next play against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home on Friday, April 4.

