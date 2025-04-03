"Grace in every shot, elegance in every touch" - Fans react to Ajinkya Rahane's impressive knock in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 clash 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane played an impressive knock against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. KKR are stranded at the bottom of the standings with two defeats from three games.

After being asked to bat first, KKR were 14/1 in 1.5 overs when Rahane walked out to bat. The veteran batter played some delightful strokes, helping his team power their way back into the contest following the dismal start. He struck four sixes and one boundary during his stay at the crease.

Ajinkya Rahane finished with 38 runs off 27 deliveries at a strike rate of 140.74. His batting exploits earned massive praise from fans on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Ajinkya Rahane's bat speaks in silken strokes, grace in every shot, elegance in every touch.," wrote a fan.

"Ajinkya Rahane is teaching everyone how you should play t20 cricket without using the power and just by using your technique and class," commented a fan.

"Might be Unpopular opinion , but Rahane's pull shots are more effort less than rohit's," remarked a fan.

"Leader Ajinkya Rahane trying to inspire KKR batting lineup with his performance. Nothing but Respect," chimed in yet another.

Rahane has scored 123 runs across four innings at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 153.75 in IPL 2025.

Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi formed a crucial 81-run partnership for KKR

KKR's innings started shakily, with both openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine departing early. Rahane and Angkrish Radhuvanshi steadied the ship for the home team, stitching together an 81-run stand for the third wicket.

Rahane's promising knock ended in the 11th over as he perished to leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari. The seasoned campaigner was caught behind while attempting to play the reverse sweep.

While Rahane departed after scoring 38 runs, Raghuvanshi notched up his second half-century in IPL, scoring 50 runs in 32 deliveries. He was dismissed by spinner Kamindu Mendis in the 13th over.

