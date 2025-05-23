"Great conversations and shared memories" - Team India star catches up with Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammad Shami shared a post on social media featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli. This comes ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams are set to compete in the 65th game of the season on Friday, May 23, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

On Thursday, May 22, Indian cricket stalwarts Kohli and Shami were seen catching up and sharing a light moment. Later, Shami shared a couple of photos with the Delhi-born batter on Instagram, captioning the post:

“Had an amazing day catching up with Virat! Great conversations and shared memories on and off the field. Always a pleasure to connect with such talented friend.”

The Royal Challengers have secured a spot in the playoffs under the leadership of Rajat Patidar and currently sit second on the points table with 17 points from 12 matches. In contrast, Pat Cummins’ SunRisers Hyderabad have had a disappointing season and are out of playoff contention, placed eighth on the table with just nine points from their 12 games.

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami are having contrasting IPL 2025 seasons

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli has once again lived up to the high expectations in IPL 2025, emerging as the team’s standout batter. The 36-year-old has scored 505 runs in 11 innings, boasting an impressive average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46.

He has notched up seven half-centuries, with his top score being an unbeaten 73 runs from 54 deliveries against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur.

In contrast, SunRisers Hyderabad have struggled this season, with their woes compounded by the poor form of Mohammad Shami. The 34-year-old has appeared in nine matches, claiming only six wickets with a disappointing average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23.

