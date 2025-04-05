Grok predicts how many runs Shreyas Iyer will score in today's PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has made an excellent start to his IPL 2025 campaign - both as a batter and a leader. While PBKS have won both the matches they have played so far, Shreyas has contributed 149 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 206.94, smashing unbeaten fifties in both his visits to the crease.

The right-handed batter was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 97 off 42 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In PBKS' previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, he contributed 52 not out off just 30 balls.

Shreyas will be looking forward to completing a hat-trick of half-centuries when Punjab face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 5. Ahead of the PBKS vs RR clash, we asked Grok to predict how many runs Shreyas will score in the game. Taking into account various factors like pitch, bowling, and batter's form, the AI chatbot backed the PBKS captain to score around 55 runs.

Grok also predicted that the Punjab captain can score between 40 and 60 runs if he faces 30-40 balls. The AI chatbot added that if the right-handed batter faces 50-60 balls, he can score 70-80 runs or even more. On the contrary, it also predicted that if Rajasthan's bowlers strike early, Shreyas could score less than 30.

What is Shreyas Iyer's record against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL?

Shreyas has played 13 matches against the Rajasthan franchise in the IPL. In 12 innings, he has scored 366 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 133.57, with three half-centuries and a best of 85. The 30-year-old has hit 27 fours and 18 sixes against RR in the IPL.

The elegant batter, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in IPL 2024, was purchased by Punjab for a whopping ₹26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He is the second-most expensive player in the history of the T20 league after Rishabh Pant, who was sold to LSG for ₹27 crore at the same auction.

The Mumbai-born batter made his IPL debut in the 2015 season for Delhi Capitals (DC). In a total of 118 matches in the T20 tournament, he has notched up 3,276 runs at an average of 33.77 and a strike rate of 129.74, with 23 half-centuries to his name. He also needs one catch to complete 50 catches in the IPL.

