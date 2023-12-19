GT Squad 2024: Complete Gujarat Titans Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans bought eight players at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. The Ahmedabad-based franchise splurged big cash on Spencer Johnson, Shahrukh Khan, Umesh Yadav, and wicketkeeper Robin Minz at the auction.

The Titans bought Johnson for ₹10 crore after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals (DC). The left-arm Australian pacer has picked up 17 wickets in 20 T20s at an economy rate of 7.84. The 28-year-old has played in the Big Bash League and The Hundred.

Shahrukh was bought for ₹7.4 crore after a bidding war with Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Yadav was purchased for ₹5.8 crore after a fierce bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and DC. Meanwhile, Minz was roped in for ₹3.6 crore.

Umesh Yadav has previously played for Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 36-year-old has scalped 136 wickets in 141 matches at an economy rate of 8.38.

Yadav finished with just one wicket in eight outings last season before being released by the Knight Riders. He, however, picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches during the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan has played 33 matches for Punjab Kings, scoring 426 runs at a strike rate of 134.81.

Other players picked up by include Sushant Mishra (₹2.2 crore), Kartik Tyagi (₹60 lakh), Azmatullah Omarzai (₹50 lakh), and Manav Suthar (₹20 lakh).

Notably, Omarzai starred for Afghanistan with both bat and ball during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 353 runs in nine games, including three half-centuries. He also bagged seven wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 7.10 with his medium pace bowling. In T20s, the 23-year-old has amassed 588 runs and scalped 59 wickets in 62 games.

Kartik Tyagi has previously played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SRH. The 23-year-old has scalped 15 wickets in 19 IPL games at an economy rate of 9.97. Meanwhile, Sushant Mishra is a budding medium pacer from Jharkhand.

Full Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2024

With eight new signings at the IPL 2024 auction, Gujarat Titans have raised their squad to 25 members for the upcoming season.

Full GT squad for IPL 2024: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill (captain), Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz and Manav Suthar.

GT reached the finals of IPL 2022 and 2023, including a trophy in the former season. They will be looking to deliver under new captain Shubman Gill. Ex-skipper Hardik Pandya has left the franchise to rejoin Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season.

