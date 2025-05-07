GT star plays cricket with young kids on the streets of Mumbai amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) star Jos Buttler was seen playing cricket with young children on the streets of Mumbai on Wednesday, May 7. The heartwarming moment came a day after the IPL 2025 clash between GT and Mumbai Indians (MI), which took place on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Asked to bat first, the home side struggled to gain momentum and managed to post 155/8 in their 20 overs. Will Jacks led the scoring with a brisk 53 off 35 deliveries, while Suryakumar Yadav (35) and Corbin Bosch (27) chipped in with useful knocks.

GT’s chase got off to a shaky start with Sai Sudharsan falling for five in the second over. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler (30) steadied the innings with a composed 72-run stand off 63 balls. Coming in at No. 4, Sherfane Rutherford injected urgency with a flurry of aggressive strokes, lifting GT to 107/2 by the 14th over before rain halted proceedings.

Once play resumed, Mumbai turned the tide with a flurry of wickets, removing Gill (43), Rutherford (28), Shahrukh Khan (6), and Rashid Khan (2) in quick succession. GT suddenly found themselves in trouble at 132/6 after 18 overs, with Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee, both on five, at the crease when rain interrupted again.

The match was then reduced to 19 overs with a revised target of 147. Needing 15 off the final over from Deepak Chahar, GT kept their composure and sealed a nail-biting three-wicket win off the last delivery.

A day after the match, on May 7, England cricketer Jos Buttler posted a couple of videos on his Instagram stories, where he was seen playing with young children on the streets of Mumbai.

Jos Buttler plays cricket with young kids on the streets of Mumbai (Image via Instagram-@josbuttler)

The Titans will be back in action on Sunday, May 11, when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Jos Buttler has been in brilliant form in IPL 2025

England cricketer Jos Buttler has been having a stellar IPL 2025 with Gujarat Titans. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 500 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 71.42 and a strike rate of 163.93, including five half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 97. He currently ranks fifth on the Orange Cap list.

Overall, the 34-year-old has featured in 118 IPL matches, amassing 4082 runs at an average of 40.41, with 24 fifties and seven centuries, his highest being a knock of 124 runs.

