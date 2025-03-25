Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and PBKS’s last match in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match five of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the clash on Tuesday, March 25. This time around, Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab in their quest for a maiden IPL glory. He led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to silverware last season.

The two teams have locked horns five times in the T20 league, with the Titans dominating the Kings by 3:2 in terms of win ratio. GT beat PBKS by three wickets in their last faceoff in 2024.

Batting first, Punjab were bundled out for 142 in their allotted 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh top scored with 35 off 21 balls, including three maximums and as many boundaries. Skipper Sam Curran also chipped in with 20 off 19.

The duo shared a promising 52-run partnership for the opening wicket but PBKS lost the plot, losing wickets at regular intervals. Harpreet Brar provided a late comeback, scoring 29 off 12 to take the team to a respectable total.

Sai Kishore emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Titans, returning with exceptional figures of 4/33. Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad also bagged two wickets apiece. Rashid Khan scalped one wicket and bowled at an economy rate of 3.80 in his four overs.

In response, GT achieved the target with five balls to spare. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan chipped in with 35 (29) and 31 (34), respectively. Rahul Tewatia stayed unbeaten on 36 off 18 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, returning with impressive figures of 3/15 in his three overs. Liam Livingstone also bagged two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran scalped one apiece.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL match

GT’s last two league games in IPL 2024 were abandoned due to rain.

Their last outing came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where they won by 35 runs in Ahmedabad in match 59 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 231/3 in 20 overs. Openers Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill smashed centuries. The duo put on a 210-run stand for the opening wicket. Sudharsan struck 103 off 51 balls, including seven maximums and five boundaries. Gill also smashed 104 off 55 deliveries with the help of six maximums and nine boundaries.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings, returning with two wickets.

In response, CSK managed 106/8. They got off to the worst possible start as the top three perished early, leaving the team reeling at 10/3 in the third over. Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) then put up a fight, sharing a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni chipped in with 21 (13), 18 (10) and 26* (11), respectively, but failed to take the team over the line.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, finishing with figures of 3/31, while Rashid Khan bagged two wickets. Umesh Yadav and Sandeep Warrier also scalped one apiece.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL game

PBKS lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing in match 69 of the 2024 season.

Batting first, Punjab posted 214/5 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh smashed a quickfire 71 off 45 balls, including four maximums and seven boundaries. His opening partner Atharva Taide also impressed with 46 off 27 deliveries, comprising two sixes and five boundaries. The duo shared a 97-run stand for the first wicket. Rilee Rossouw and Jitesh Sharma also smashed 49 (24) and 32* (15), respectively, to help the team cross 200.

T Natarajan emerged as the leading wicket-taker for SRH, returning with figures of 2/33. Captain Pat Cummins and V Viyaskanth also picked up one wicket each.

In response, the SunRisers achieved the target with five deliveries in hand. They lost Travis Head for a golden duck but Abhishek Sharma put on a show, smashing a quickfire 66 off 28 balls with the help of six maximums and five boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, and Rahul Tripathi also smashed 42 (26), 37 (25), and 33 (18), respectively. Abdul Samad and Sanvir Singh remained unbeaten on 11 (8) and 6 (4), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel were the pick of Punjab bowlers, bagging two wickets apiece. Harpreet Brar and Shashank Singh also scalped one wicket each.

