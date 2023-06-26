"Had only one thing in my mind" - Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on accomplishing his dreams with IPL salary

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal recently stated that he was able to accomplish his dream of buying a house for his family in Mumbai with his Indian Premier League (IPL) salary.

Jaiswal mentioned that buying a house was his first priority when he received his paycheck. The talented youngster claimed that he doesn't have a lot of desires and that his focus is completely on his game.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed:

"I had only one thing in my mind, I wanted to buy a house in Mumbai. I have lived in so many places in Mumbai. I always wanted to have a house where I could go live with my parents and siblings. I spend on basic things; I don’t have any big desires. I want to keep my future safe and focus on the game."

It is worth mentioning that Yashasvi Jaiswal was signed by the Rajasthan-based franchise for ₹2.40 crore at the auction ahead of the 2020 edition. His remuneration increased to ₹4 crore after he was retained by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

"My past gives me the courage to face failures and difficulties" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had to sell panipuri along with his father to make ends meet during his younger days, stated that he isn't ashamed of his backstory. He emphasized that his story could prove to be an inspiration for other youngsters.

The left-handed batter opined that his early-day struggles have given him the courage to face failure.

"Because I have lived those moments, my past gives me the courage to face failures and difficulties," Jaiswal continued. "I can’t wipe out all the memories. And, why should I not talk about my past? If someone asks me about my story, I tell them; if they don’t, I stay quiet. But I am not ashamed of my journey, and I never felt like I shouldn’t talk about it. I feel someone who is like me (may) get inspired by my journey and my words may mean something to him."

The 21-year-old disclosed that he plans to launch a foundation in the near future that will provide a platform for young and aspiring cricketers. Speaking about those plans, Yashasvi Jaiswal said:

"I have plans for a foundation which could support kids like me, who train hard and want to play the sport. The foundation will help youngsters and provide a platform for them. The idea is to open a foundation in a few years when I am stable."

"A lot of times youngsters might have the talent, but they don’t know how to go about building their career, there’s no guidance about where to play, how to train, how to take care of their bodies," he added. "I was lucky that I got Mumbai Cricket Association which educated me on how to develop my game, my skills and my fitness."

It is worth mentioning that Yashasvi Jaiswal recently received his maiden India call-up after he was named in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies.

