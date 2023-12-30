Harbhajan Singh shares a hilarious meme about Mitchell Starc's exorbitant price at IPL 2024 auction 

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently shared a hilarious meme about Mitchell Starc after he received a humongous ₹24.75 crore bid from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL 2024 auction earlier this month.

Starc made history at the auction, which happened at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19, by becoming the highest-paid cricketer since the inception of IPL in 2008.

KKR and Gujarat Titans (GT) indulged in an intense bidding war and did not relent for a while, which resulted in a massive surge from his base price. KKR eventually procured Starc's services by shelling out ₹24.75 crores, making him the costliest IPL player.

Harbhajan Singh utilized the scenario and shared a humorous reel about Star's IPL contract on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post with:

"Just for laugh."

You can watch the meme below:

"Didn't select Ajinkya Rahane and left Cheteshwar Pujara out for no reason" - Harbhajan Singh after India's loss in Centurion Test vs South Africa

Harbhajan Singh criticized Indian selectors and opined that they unceremoniously snubbed the veteran duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from Tests. He pointed out that Pujara has similar statistics to Virat Kohli over the past few years and slammed the management for not showing faith in him.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said:

"Didn't select Ajinkya Rahane and have left Cheteshwar Pujara out for no reason. These are the two players who have scored runs everywhere. If you look at the previous record Pujara has the same contribution as Kohli had. I don't understand why Pujara has been left out, we still don't have a better batter than Pujara in Test cricket. He plays slowly but he saves you, because of him India won Test in Australia and England."

He added:

"In three days India for a single moment never looked in the game. They scored 245 runs after losing the toss in the first innings. In the second innings, India could only score 131 and if you remove Virat Kohli's contribution then it would have been more difficult. The match was decided on India's performance in the first innings."

