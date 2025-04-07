Hardik Pandya dishes out a cold celebration after dismissing Liam Livingstone for a duck in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya stepped up with his golden arm to be among the wickets yet again in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). After claiming the prized wicket of Virat Kohli to begin the 15th over, the all-rounder struck again to remove Liam Livingstone for a duck at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7.

MI desperately needed to curb RCB's run flow and aspirations of a target over 200 runs. Sent out to spike the score straightaway, Livingstone attempted an uncharacteristic scoop shot off the first ball he faced. The Englishman's execution was well off, as he could only edge the ball onto his pad.

Even after failing the first time around, Livingstone attempted the scoop off the very next delivery. Once again, the execution was far from perfect, but there were ramifications as opposed to the first time.

Pandya bowled well outside the off-stump, far from Livingstone's preferred hitting arc. The right-handed batter shuffled to the path of the ball, got in a horrible shape while trying to pull off the unorthodox shot. He hoped for the ball to go over the fine leg, but instead, it went in the opposite direction towards the short third man, where Bumrah took a comfortable catch.

Hardik Pandya unleashed a cold celebration, signaling goodbye with two fingers sticking out. Have a look at the wicket right here.

Hardik Pandya had dismissed Liam Livingstone during the recently held third T20I between India and England in January at Rajkot.

RCB in store for a mammoth total despite Livingstone's no show as Pandya finishes with 2-45

Hardik Pandya moved level with Noor Ahmad in the Purple Cap race with his twin wickets in the third over of his spell. But, he finished off his quota on a poor note as he conceded 23 runs, courtesy of Rajat Patidar's onslaught in 17th over of the innigns. The RCB skipper hit two sixes and a four to get to his fifty, his second of the season.

As of writing, RCB are placed at 199/4 after 18 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult operating in the death overs. Rajat Patidar has moved on to 64, while Jitesh Sharma has applied the finishing touches well so far.

