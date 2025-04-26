Hardik Pandya gifts bat to SRH batter along with a heartwarming message amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhinav Manohar had a discussion over the former's bats in the dressing room after their IPL 2025 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23. In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians' official handle on X, the India all-rounder also gifted a bat to Manohar after trying out a couple.

Ad

Manohar played a valiant knock of 42 against the Mumbai Indians and shared a 99-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen to rescue the hosts from a top-order collapse. Although the right-hander's efforts propelled the home side to 143, it wasn't enough as Rohit Sharma's 70 and Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire 40 blasted MI to a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Here's the video of Pandya giving one of his bats to Manohar. He told him:

"Score lots of runs with it."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Manohar had notably played under Pandya in 2022 when the latter captained the Gujarat Titans to a title victory in their debut season. The 30-year-old had managed 108 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 144.

Hardik Pandya and Co. to face the Lucknow Super Giants next

Hardik Pandya. (Image Credits: Getty)

MI, five-time IPL champions, now look like a dangerous side after registering four consecutive wins, and have established themselves as genuine title contenders. After winning just one of their first five matches in the league, their turnaround began with a 12-run win over Delhi Capitals. They followed it up with wins over and SunRisers Hyderabad (four wickets and seven wickets) and Chennai Super Kings (nine wickets).

Ad

MI are now fourth in the points table with five wins in nine matches. They will next host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 27, in an afternoon game. The Super Giants had beaten Mumbai at the Ekana Stadium earlier this season, and Pandya and Co. will be keen to avenge the loss.

Lucknow are under pressure, coming off an eight-wicket defeat against the Capitals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More