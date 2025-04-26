Hardik Pandya gifts bat to SRH batter along with a heartwarming message amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhinav Manohar had a discussion over the former's bats in the dressing room after their IPL 2025 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23. In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians' official handle on X, the India all-rounder also gifted a bat to Manohar after trying out a couple.
Manohar played a valiant knock of 42 against the Mumbai Indians and shared a 99-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen to rescue the hosts from a top-order collapse. Although the right-hander's efforts propelled the home side to 143, it wasn't enough as Rohit Sharma's 70 and Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire 40 blasted MI to a comprehensive seven-wicket win.
Here's the video of Pandya giving one of his bats to Manohar. He told him:
"Score lots of runs with it."
Manohar had notably played under Pandya in 2022 when the latter captained the Gujarat Titans to a title victory in their debut season. The 30-year-old had managed 108 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 144.
Hardik Pandya and Co. to face the Lucknow Super Giants next
MI, five-time IPL champions, now look like a dangerous side after registering four consecutive wins, and have established themselves as genuine title contenders. After winning just one of their first five matches in the league, their turnaround began with a 12-run win over Delhi Capitals. They followed it up with wins over and SunRisers Hyderabad (four wickets and seven wickets) and Chennai Super Kings (nine wickets).
MI are now fourth in the points table with five wins in nine matches. They will next host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 27, in an afternoon game. The Super Giants had beaten Mumbai at the Ekana Stadium earlier this season, and Pandya and Co. will be keen to avenge the loss.
Lucknow are under pressure, coming off an eight-wicket defeat against the Capitals.
