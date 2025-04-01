Hardik Pandya gives Best Bowler award to debutant after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya gave the 'Dressing Room Best Bowler Award' to the team's latest debutant after their crushing eight-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 game on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. The all-rounder heaped praise on the left-arm speedster to prove what the Mumbai Indians batch means to him.

Ad

Ashwani was handed a debut as the five-time champions sought their first win of IPL 2025 after back-to-back losses. The 23-year-old justified his selection by bowling a fiery spell as he finished with figures of 3-0-24-4 to bowl out the defending champions for 116 in 16.2 overs.

Speaking in the dressing room while presenting the award, Pandya stated:

"Many congratulations to you. I think before in the huddle, we spoke about intensity, ruthlessness and what this MI batch means. I think he showed us what this batch means and we are very proud of you."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mohali-born said:

"Pehle toh main bada grateful hoon ki itne bade players ke beech khelne ka mauka mila hai. Aur yehi koshish karunga ki aage waale matches mein aise hee perform karun aur team ko jitaaun. (Firstly, I'm very grateful I got the opportunity to play amongst such big names in this best team. I will try my best to give my 100% in the coming matches and make the team win.)

Ad

At the mid-innings break, Ashwani had revealed that all he had was a banana before the game as the pressure didn't allow him to have lunch. He credited his teammates for making him feel at ease.

"It is all scouts - they picked him" - Hardik Pandya on Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar. (Image Credits: Mumbai Indians X)

At the post-match presentation, Pandya revealed that the left-arm pacer had all the ingredients to be successful when they saw him during the practice game. He said:

Ad

"We thought Ashwani can come in (on this pitch) and bowl the way he bowled. It is all scouts - they picked him. They have gone to all the places and picked these young kids. We played a practice game, he had that zip, that late swing, something off the wicket, a different action and he was a leftie."

Mumbai Indians will next face the Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on April 4, Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback