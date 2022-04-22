"Hardik Pandya is necessary for India in the T20 World Cup 2022" - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that all-rounder Hardik Pandya must feature in Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. He stated that the 28-year-old would be the ideal sixth bowling option for Rohit Sharma and Co. at the marquee event.

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks while speaking on ESPNcricinfo. He pointed out that the Men in Blue are expected to go ahead with three frontline seamers in their playing XI.

Manjrekar reckons that having someone like Hardik Pandya would benefit the side, especially when one of the bowlers has an off day. Sanjay Manjrekar explained:

"Hardik Pandya is necessary because India have three seamers who are likely to play. Then they will go with someone like Yuzvendra Chahal, who is in the form of his life and have a Ravindra Jadeja kind of a backup spinner. But they need a backup seamer. We saw it in the last T20 World Cup as well. India desperately need somebody to take the burden of a guy who's not having a great night."

Ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri also emphasized the importance of having Hardik Pandya in the lineup. He highlighted how the talismanic all-rounder has done well in Australian conditions in the past. Ravi Shastri said:

"Hardik Pandya is another player who has done well in Australia. You need a sixth bowling option. You cannot just go with five bowlers on those big grounds in Australia. If someone pulls up during the game, you've had it."

While there were question marks regarding Pandya's fitness ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), he has successfully silenced the critics with his all-round performances.

Hardik Pandya has managed 140 runs from five outings for the Gujarat Titans and has also picked up four wickets. It is worth mentioning that he had to sit out in his team's last fixture due to a groin injury. It remains to be seen if Pandya is fully fit for the upcoming contest.

"Rishabh Pant will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper in T20 World Cup 2022" - Ravi Shastri

Shastri went on to state that while Dinesh Karthik has done well in IPL 2022, India are likely to go ahead with Rishabh Pant as their first-choice wicketkeeper. He mentioned that the southpaw has a fabulous record in the Australian conditions. Shastri stated:

"Rishabh Pant will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper. No doubt about that. You know what he's done in Australia. He's another player who loves those conditions. He has the game that suits those conditions."

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Hit us with your predictions!



#T20WorldCup A huge fixture opens India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in AustraliaHit us with your predictions! A huge fixture opens India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia 👀Hit us with your predictions!#T20WorldCup https://t.co/TQECVesS0i

India had a dismal outing at the T20 World Cup last year as they suffered a premature exit at the group stage. They will want to make amends by coming up with an improved performance this year to lift the coveted ICC trophy.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar