Hardik Pandya signs a Champions Trophy jersey for India teammate after SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya signed an India Champions Trophy jersey for his national teammate and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammad Shami following the two sides' IPL 2025 match on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The two also engaged in a jovial conversation, with Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Paras Mhambrey joining them.
Shami and Pandya played crucial roles in Team India's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai earlier this year. While Shami finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the edition with nine scalps in five innings at 25.88, including a fifer against Bangladesh, Pandya stepped up both with bat and ball.
The seam-bowling all-rounder chipped in with four wickets in the season and played crucial knocks against Australia and New Zealand in the semi-final and final, respectively.
Watch the video here:
Shami, meanwhile, was dropped from the SRH playing XI for the IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians due to his struggles in the ongoing edition. Although the veteran seamer was in the impact sub list, the SunRisers eventually did not opt for him. Having played seven matches, the 34-year-old has managed only five wickets at 52.20.
"Glad the boys are taking the momentum in the right way" - Hardik Pandya
The star all-rounder, who led MI to a seven-wicket win over SRH, explained his decision to bowl all of Deepak Chahar's four overs in the powerplay itself.
Speaking at the post-game presentation, the 31-year-old said he didn't want to break Chahar's mojo by holding him back for later. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):
"Good to have a win. Glad the boys are taking the momentum in the right way.. I've felt, once everyone starts clicking in this team there will be domination. Realised captaincy sometimes is about instincts, want to see and react and not always pre-plan. In a situation like this where he bowled wonderfully in the powerplay, then why hold his fourth over back?"
Mumbai Indians will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS