Hardik Pandya starts practicing at Wankhede Stadium with MI contingent ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has joined training sessions at the Wankhede Stadium to begin preparations ahead of IPL 2025. He was last seen on the field during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India lifted the trophy by beating New Zealand in the summit clash. Hardik played a crucial role in India's victorious campaign in the tournament with his all-round contributions.

Ad

After a mini-break, the star all-rounder will shift his focus to IPL 2025. Hardik Pandya is all set to lead the MI franchise for the second season. He made his captaincy debut for the Mumbai side last year, but it turned out to be disastrous.

Hardik received a negative reception from fans throughout the season due to team management's sudden decision to replace Rohit Sharma with him as captain. He has redeemed himself in front of the fans since IPL 2024, having won two ICC trophies with India.

Ad

Trending

The Mumbai Indians recently posted a video on X to give their fans an update about the arrival of Hardik Pandya in their camp at the Wankhede Stadium. In it, the all-rounder could be seen greeting his teammates and interacting with the support staff, devising plans for the upcoming season.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

MI will face CSK in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23

The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2025 journey on March 23 with a clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium. After finishing at the bottom of the points table last year, MI will be hoping for an improved performance in the upcoming season, having reinforced their squad with the addition of quality international players like Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Mitchell Santner.

Ad

Here is MI's complete schedule for the upcoming season (all timings are in IST):

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

Ad

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️