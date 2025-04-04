Hardik Pandya talks to himself while playing shots ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya was in high spirits as he engaged in some self-talk while playing a series of impressive shots during an intense net session. This comes ahead of their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two teams are set to face off in the 16th game of the season on Friday, April 4, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After suffering losses to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first two matches, MI made a strong comeback in their third game, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets on their home turf to secure their first win of the season.

Captain Hardik, who has featured in two matches so far, scoring 11 runs in one innings and taking three wickets across two games, was seen in intense preparation for the upcoming clash against LSG. During his net session, he was observed talking to himself as he played a series of impressive shots.

Fans can watch the video here:

The five-time IPL champions, MI, are currently in sixth place on the points table with two points from three matches. Similarly, the Super Giants also have two points from the same number of games but are ranked lower due to a poorer net run rate compared to MI.

A look at Hardik Pandya's record in the IPL

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut in the 2015 season and has since played in 139 matches. The all-rounder has accumulated 2,536 runs at an average of 28.49 and a strike rate of 144.83, including 10 half-centuries. His highest score of 91 runs off 34 balls came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has also claimed 67 wickets, with his best bowling figures of 3/17. Furthermore, he captained the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden IPL title in the 2022 season.

