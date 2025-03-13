Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Kieron Pollard attend MI vs GG WPL 2025 Eliminator in Mumbai [In Picture]

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was pictured at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 Eliminator clash. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants played the Eliminator on Thursday, March 13.

Ad

Hardik's India and Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Varma was also present along with former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Pollard, who also played for MI in the IPL, is now serving as their batting coach.

The trio was present at the Brabourne Stadium to support the women's team of the franchise in the WPL 2025 Eliminator. Hardik was a part of the Indian team which recently won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. He is also the captain of MI's men's team in the IPL.

Ad

Trending

The IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22. Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23 at the M. Chidambaram Stadium.

Here is the picture of the trio watching the clash from the stadium, supporting the Mumbai Indians' women's team:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mumbai Indians qualify for WPL 2025 final after win over Gujarat Giants

2025 WPL: Eliminator - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator of the WPL 2025 season to enter the final. This will be their second appearance in the final out of three seasons so far.

Ad

They finished second on the points table after losing the final league stage game to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, due to which they had to play the Eliminator. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's team came out all guns blazing in the knockout match.

Batting first, they posted a massive total of 213/4. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt led the charge, with both scoring 77 runs each before skipper Harmanpreet added the finishing touches with a blistering 36 off just 12 balls.

Ad

Matthews also returned to pick up three wickets while Amelia Kerr bagged two as they bowled Gujarat out for just 166, winning comfortably by 47 runs and making the final.

They will now face Delhi Capitals in the final of the WPL 2025, which will be held on Saturday, March 15, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the league in 2023 and will be eyeing their second title this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️