IND vs ENG 2021: "Hardik Pandya will be a big miss for India" - Harbhajan Singh 

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Hardik Pandya will be a huge miss for the Indian team in England. The all-rounder was with the squad in Sri Lanka and was not selected for the Test series on English shores. Pandya last played a Test match during India's last tour of England in 2018.

Pandya's absence from the Test squad has largely been attributed to his inability to bowl long spells in recent years. He has been away from bowling responsibilities due to lingering injury issues. After not bowling during the Mumbai Indians' successful IPL 2020 campaign in the UAE, he slowly returned to bowl when England visited India earlier this year. Pandya was also seen bowling against Sri Lanka recently, but it came with its struggles.

Thankful to all the doctors who've personally helped me recover from the injuries that come with being a professional athlete. Owe a lot to everyone that helps keep us in top shape. #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/9x3bWhbUUE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 1, 2020

Harbhajan Singh believes the availability of the all-rounder would have eased the team's combination headache. India are currently pondering over the prospect of playing three or four seamers for the first Test. While speaking on his YouTube Channel, he said:

"I feel that Hardik Pandya's absence could prove fatal for India. He had bowled well in Nottingham and this time the series will start in Nottingham itself. We all know that the conditions in Nottingham always favours the swing bowlers. England are always delighted at the prospect of playing at Trent Bridge as their bowlers perform well."

India would have been more formidable with Hardik Pandya in the playing eleven: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh claimed that Hardik Pandya's all-round ability would have been beneficial. The off-spinner felt that he would also have brought an impact with his contributions on the field. Harbhajan Singh recalled Pandya's quick five-wicket haul the last time the two teams played in Nottingham as well.

"I think the playing eleven would have been stronger had Hardik Pandya been there, not only due to his batting, but with the 10-15 overs he bowls in a day in swinging conditions, he can pick up wickets. And when he is in full flow, like the last time in Nottingham, he had picked up five wickets."

The team have only Shardul Thakur in the form of a fast bowling all-rounder at the moment. India's tour of England will kickstart tomorrow (August 4) with the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

