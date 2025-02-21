Harmanpreet Kaur covers her ears with hands amid deafening noise at Chinnaswamy during RCB vs MI WPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 21, 2025 22:40 IST
RCB and MI captains at the toss. (Image: wplt20.com)
RCB and MI captains at the toss. (Image: wplt20.com)

Defeaning noise from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans during the WPL 2025 match on Friday (February 21) forced Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur to cover her ears while fielding. The Bengaluru leg of the tournament began tonight with the clash between two former champions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara hosted the first six games of WPL 2025.

RCB fans extended support to the home team with a roaring reception right from the toss when their captain, Smriti Mandhana, came out for the toss. The continued loud cheers prompted opposition skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to close her ears on the field at one point in the first innings of the match before the start of the 14th over.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

also-read-trending Trending

Ellyse Perry's blistering 81 powers RCB to 167/7 in the 1st innings of WPL 2025 clash vs MI

The Royal Challengers batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Smriti Mandhana smashed four boundaries and a six en route to 26 (13) to give her side a brisk start. However, she could not sustain the attack long enough, perishing in the third over. MI bowlers then dismissed Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (9), Raghvi Bist (1), and Kanika Ahuja (3) in quick succession to reduce RCB to 57/4 in 7.2 overs.

Legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry (81) once again rescued her side from a spot of bother by playing a counter-attacking innings. Richa Ghosh (28) supported her for a while with a 50-run partnership for the fifth before departing in the 14th over.

It was a one-woman show from there as Perry took the onus on herself and smashed the ball all around the park to singlehandedly take RCB to a respectable total of 167. She hit two sixes and 11 fours during her 43-ball stay at the crease, which ended in the last over. Amanjot Kaur picked up three wickets for MI in the bowling department.

