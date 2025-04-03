Harry Brook to be named England's new T20I captain: Reports

Harry Brook is set to be named England's new T20 captain and is in a two-horse race with Ben Stokes to become the new ODI captain, according to a report in the Telegraph. The 26-year-old right-handed batter was vice-captain to Jos Buttler in England's dismal ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Ad

Brook has now emerged as the favorite to become the skipper in the shortest format, following Buttler's resignation in February 2025.

Stokes is currently recovering from a hamstring injury. However, managing director Rob Key said earlier that he and the management had not ruled out the possibility of appointing Stokes as skipper in white-ball cricket, too.

"I think nothing's off the table. You look at every single option and you think, 'what is the best thing to do?' Ben Stokes is one of the best captains I've ever seen, so it'd be stupid not to look at him. It's just the knock-on effect of what that means. You're just looking for the best person, really, someone who you think can take this forward," Key said via ESPNCricinfo.

Ad

Trending

Ben Stokes' former England teammate Stuart Broad said that appointing the former as captain of the white-ball team would be a 'move of desperation.' The former English pacer added that he would be 'lost for words' if Stokes did become the white-ball captain.

Harry Brook opting out of IPL 2025 raises speculation of England captaincy ambitions

Harry Brook, who was picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) at the mega-auction for ₹6.25 crore, opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to personal reasons. It was the second straight season where the batter had pulled out of the tournament.

Ad

Brook has reportedly been suspended from the league for two seasons, following his withdrawal. Former England captain Michael Vaughan supported the BCCI's rule to suspend players for pulling out of the tournament but added that the possibility of Brook becoming England's new white-ball captain could have contributed to him withdrawing from the tournament.

"I get a feeling he's probably going to be the white-ball captain for England down the line, so he just wants to focus his attention on England, which all the England fans would be happy with, but I think the IPL had to bring something in because it does derail the franchises in the piece. I don't think he's been replaced yet." Vaughan said.

The Capitals are yet to name a replacement for Harry Brook, two games into IPL 2025. They have won both their opening matches of IPL 2025 so far and will take on the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback