Harry Brook sold to SRH for ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction 

Promising batter Harry Brook set history by becoming the second-most expensive English player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 23-year-old was roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping sum of ₹13.25 crore.

The interest for the youngster piqued immediately after he was the second name to be called out at the auction after Kane Williamson.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went head-on in a bidding war, before the latter bowed out at the ₹5 crore-mark which brought SRH into the race. RR were eventually outbid as they only had ₹13.20 crore left in their purse.

Brook is among the most sought-after commodities in the cricketing world following a set of impressive exploits since entering the scene. He made his T20I debut during the away series against the West Indies earlier this year. He came into the spotlight on the recent tour of Pakistan, where he was adjudged as the player of the series.

The English batter proves to be a valuable acquisition for the Orange Army, who have a void in the middle-order after Nicholas Pooran's release.

Harry Brook falls narrowly short of Ben Stokes, who remains the most expensive Englishman at the IPL auction

Harry Brook was short by a margin of ₹1 crore to break Ben Stokes' existing record of being the most expensive English purchase at the IPL auction.

The all-rounder was bought by the Rising Pune Supergiant for a sum of ₹14.25 crore ahead of the IPL 2017.

Brook recently scored three centuries in his maiden overseas Test tour, marking a huge rise in his stock as an all-format player, something which Ben Stokes stressed upon as well recently. He said:

“He’s one of those rare players that you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful everywhere. It’s a massive shout, but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple and works everywhere. The pressure that he puts back onto opposition is exactly what we’re about.”

Will the youngster prove to be a success in the IPL for SRH? Let us know what you think.

