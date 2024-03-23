"Harshal Patel is having some flashbacks of Jadeja smashing him all over the park" - Fans troll PBKS pacer on 25-run final over vs DC in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Harshal Patel undid all his good work by conceding a massive 25 runs in the final over of the IPL 2024 season opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 23.

Harshal enjoyed an impressive start to his maiden outing for PBKS, removing the dangerous David Warner in his first over. The 33-year-old continued his solid outing by picking up the well-set Rishabh Pant off his following over.

With figures of 2/22 in three overs, the right-arm pacer brought PBKS back into the contest until disaster struck. However, his predictable slower deliveries and cutters in the final over were picked apart by Captials' Impact sub-player Abishek Porel.

The southpaw smashed Harshal Patel for three boundaries and two maximums off the first five deliveries to open up torrid memories of the pacer's 37-run over to Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2021. He eventually finished with figures of 2/47 in four overs.

Acquired for a whopping ₹11.75 crore by PBKS, Harshal Patel was expected to improve their death bowling woes. However, his dismal last over only further opened the wounds that have hampered them over the past few years.

Harshal had magical 2021 and 2022 seasons for RCB, with 32 and 19 wickets, respectively. However, he struggled last season, with only 14 scalps and an economy of almost 10 per over.

Fans on Twitter had a field day by ridiculing the 33-year-old and reminding him of his over to Jadeja. Here are some of the best reactions:

"I translated on the field today what I practiced before" - Abhishek Porel

Harshal Patel's chief destroyer, Abishek Porel was elated with translating the work at the nets on the field after propelling DC to a respectable 174/9 in 20 overs.

With the side reeling at 138/7 at the start of the 18th over, the 21-year-old breathed life into their innings, smashing 32 off 10 deliveries. His cameo included four boundaries and two maximums.

At the innings break, Porel told the host broadcasters:

"I knew I was going in before 3 overs. And the support staff told me be ready as you are one of the impact players. I translated on the field today what I practiced before. My plan was to hit the ball where it came from. 174 is a good score and our bowling unit is good, so let's see."

Despite averaging in single digits in four games last year, DC kept faith in Porel and was rewarded by the wicket-keeper batter in the season opener.

In reply, PBSK are off to a racy start despite losing two wickets at 53/2 in five overs.