"Have to trust your death bowlers" - RR captain Sanju Samson on defending 193 runs vs MI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson lauded his bowlers as they helped the side defend 193 runs against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Despite losing two wickets early in the run chase, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma forged a 79-run alliance to put Mumbai on top. However, Rajasthan scripted a superb comeback, picking up wickets at regular intervals to keep the momentum going.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



They have done it twice



#ipl #HallaBol Rajasthan Royals are the only team to win while defending in the first 9 games of IPL 2022 🏏They have done it twice #ipl 2022 #rajasthanroyals Rajasthan Royals are the only team to win while defending in the first 9 games of IPL 2022 🏏💯They have done it twice 😍#ipl #ipl2022 #rajasthanroyals #HallaBol https://t.co/HRqNWVdtlo

The bowlers put on a spirited performance in the death overs to pocket a 23-run victory, which impressed Sanju Samson. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Sanju said:

"It feels really good to win. With Pollard there at the end, the game was still on and we did well. Playing a quality team like Mumbai Indians, we know they will come after you. You have to trust in your death bowlers and that's what I had. We knew that a couple of wickets and things would turn."

The bowlers put in a cumulative effort with Ravichandran Ashwin conceding just seven runs in the 15th over. In the 16th move, Yuzvendra Chahal gave away only one run and picked up the two crucial wickets of Tim David and Daniel Sams.

It set up the game in Rajasthan's favor and the pacers backed up the spinners to secure the team's second win.

"We have to learn our lessons" - Sanju Samson on being complacent in games

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ipl Rajasthan Royals move on top of the IPL 2022 points table after two solid wins in their first two games of the season 🏏 #ipl 2022 #rajasthanroyals Rajasthan Royals move on top of the IPL 2022 points table after two solid wins in their first two games of the season 🏏💯#ipl #ipl2022 #rajasthanroyals https://t.co/L5Xt3BxROe

The 28-year-old RR captain asserted that there is no chance of being complacent in a tournament like the IPL. He also admitted that the team needs to get better irrespective of the results. Sanju concluded:

"As the tournament goes on, we have to learn our lessons and move forward, whether we win or lose."

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the IPL 2022 points table, picking up four points in two games with a net run rate of 2.10.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar