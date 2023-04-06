"Haven't seen the return" - Tom Moody on Riyan Parag's inconsistent performances for RR 

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody recently stated that while there has been a lot of hype around Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag, the player is yet to prove his worth in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The cricketer-turned-coach opined that Parag hasn't repaid the team management's faith till now. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, here's what Moody said about the 21-year-old:

"With Riyan Parag, there seems to be a lot of noise. I just want to see the return for the noise, and I haven't seen the return."

Parag needed to deliver with the bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati on Wednesday as the side were chasing a stiff 198-run target. While he did get off to a decent start, he failed to convert it into a big score, managing 20 runs off 12 balls.

During the same discussion, ex-cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also pointed out how Parag hasn't been able to make a mark, in spite of featuring regularly in the RR playing XI in recent years, adding:

"Riyan Parag plays these kinds of cameos. He is not able to play that innings where he's got a 60 not out from the kind of faith that's been shown on him. When you look at his IPL record as well, it tells you the story. But we know about Riyan Parag and there's something Rajasthan Royals like about him."

Sanju Samson and Co. lost the encounter by five runs, suffering their maiden loss in the season.

"A solid day out" - Tom Moody on Nathan Ellis running through RR's batting lineup

Tom Moody lauded PBKS pacer Nathan Ellis for his wonderful bowling exploits in the clash against RR. He mentioned that the bowler is capable of bowling at an impressive speed and also has an effective slower ball in his arsenal.

He suggested that the Punjab team management will have to face a problem of plenty once Kagiso Rabada is available for selection. Moody elaborated:

"I think he is underrated. He is a lot quicker than what a lot of people expect. He hurries people and sort of skids off the pitch. He has got a very good change of pace and he has had a good day. 4/30 is a solid day out. He bowled the tough overs. He has given Punjab the headache they want to have, that is around their selection and combination"

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



: IPL



#RRvPBKS #Cricket #IPL2023 Sam Curran won it for Punjab Kings in the final over: IPL Sam Curran won it for Punjab Kings in the final over 👏📷 : IPL #RRvPBKS #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/3WbXpuiBEs

Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, claiming four crucial wickets. He dismissed Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag, propelling his team to the pole position.

Poll : 0 votes