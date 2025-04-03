HCA secretary issues statement amid rumors of Tilak Varma planning shift from Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) confirmed on Thursday (April 3) that left-handed batter Tilak Varma would continue to play for his home state of Hyderabad. HCA secretary R. Devraj quashed all talks of Varma moving to another team for the 2025-26 domestic season.

Ad

Devraj said that he had spoken to Varma and the southpaw remained committed to representing Hyderabad in domestic cricket.

“I have spoken with Tilak Varma this morning, and can confirm that these rumors are completely baseless and untrue. Tilak Varma remains committed to representing his home state, Hyderabad, and takes immense pride in doing so,” Devraj said. [via Telangana Today].

Ad

Trending

Devraj urged everyone to not spread misinformation and instead offer support to players who continued to contribute to Hyderabad cricket.

“We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Hyderabad cricket,” he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's move to Goa sparks talks of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav following suit

Rumors of Tilak Varma leaving Hyderabad for Goa before the 2025-26 domestic season emerged on Wednesday after fellow southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal took the surprise decision to leave Mumbai and switch to Goa. Jaiswal said that making the switch was a "tough decision" for him and he would be representing Goa, whenever he was not playing for India.

Ad

The southpaw made his debut for Mumbai in 2019 and has played 36 first-class matches for them. Jaiswal has scored 3712 runs in those games at an average of 60.85. Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt that Jaiswal may not have taken such a decision because he was in need of money.

Jaiswal made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2023 and joined an illustrious list of Indians to score a Test hundred on debut. He performed admirably in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored 391 runs in five Tests at an average of 43.44.

Ad

Reports also emerged that Suryakumar Yadav was contemplating a move to Goa as well but the right-handed batter rubbished those talks on social media on Wednesday.

"Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas," Yadav wrote on X. (Are you a script writer or a journalist? For a good laugh, I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles instead. Absolute rubbish)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Yadav's post was followed by a statement from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), who called the rumors "completely baseless and untrue." MCA added that Yadav was committed to serving Mumbai cricket and took pride in playing for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback