"He is an all-format player" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock in Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 loss to Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring an enterprising century in the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2023 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Jaiswal smoked 124 runs off 62 balls as RR set a massive 213-run target for MI after opting to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30. However, his knock went in vain as the home team chased down the target with six wickets and three deliveries to spare to register their fourth win of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Jaiswal as the most valuable player of the match and highlighted his all-format credentials, saying:

"There is no doubt in my mind or your mind that the most valuable player of the match has to be Yashasvi Jaiswal. Firstly he is an all-format player. Don't even think by mistake that he plays well only in T20s. He demolishes the opposition in day's cricket."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the youngster has been prolific in first-class and List-A cricket as well, explaining:

"He has a double century in the first innings and a century in the second innings of the Irani Trophy final. If you check his numbers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is 50-over cricket, he has scored a double century. He is made of a different material. The guy is different."

Jaiswal has amassed 1845 runs at an outstanding average of 80.21 in 15 first-class games. He has scored 1511 runs at an excellent average of 53.96 in 32 List-A matches.

"He played an unbelievable knock" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 16 fours and eight sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra termed Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock an unbelievable effort on a track helpful for the seamers, elaborating:

"He played an unbelievable knock. He knows this ground well because he is from Mumbai and knows the nook and corner of the ground. There was actually a lot of help from the pitch. There was bounce and sideways movement."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the left-handed opener dominated the pacers when established players like Jos Buttler were found struggling, observing:

"Jofra Archer was actually firing on all cylinders. He was bowling fast and Jos Buttler was getting hit all over the body but Yashasvi started to hit. He pulled the ball for a six and then fours and sixes one after the other. He not only played the fast bowlers on this pitch but dominated them."

Jaiswal was a lone warrior for the Rajasthan Royals with the bat. Buttler, who scored 18 runs off 19 balls, was the second-highest run-getter for the visitors.

Poll : Will Yashasvi Jaiswal win the Orange Cap in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes