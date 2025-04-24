"He is also charging some amount of money” - Former India opener’s huge statement on Ishan Kishan’s dismissal in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag slammed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan's act of walking off even without the umpire's verdict in the IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23. In one of the most bizarre moments of the season, Kishan gave himself out even without a vociferous appeal from the MI players or a definitive signal from the umpire.

A nothing delivery from Deepak Chahar angled down the leg side through to the wicketkeeper. With a muted appeal from the MI players and the umpire being unsure, Kishan trudged off before the umpire raised his finger.

Yet, much to his surprise, replays suggested that the left-hander had not got any bat on it.

Talking about Kishan's dismissal post-match on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said (Via Hindustan Times):

"Many times, the mind fails to work at that moment. It was brain fade. Ruk toh jaa. Umpire bhi paise le rahe hai (Stop at least and wait for the umpire to make his decision. He is also charging some amount of money for his job). Let him do his work."

He added:

"I could not understand this honesty. Had it been an edge, it would have been understandable because that would be in the spirit of the game. But it was neither out, the umpire was unsure, and you started walking off all of a sudden. Then even the umpire is in a dilemma. Ricky Ponting used to say that my work was to bat, the umpire's work is to decide on the dismissal."

Kishan was dismissed for only one run from four deliveries, extending his woeful run in IPL 2025. The southpaw began the tournament with a brilliant 47-ball 106* but has failed miserably since, scoring only 33 runs in his last seven innings.

Ishan Kishan's dismissal was one of several blemishes in SRH's horrific defeat to MI

Ishan Kishan's brain fade moment summed up SRH's brutal outing against MI in Hyderabad. With only two wins in seven outings, last year's runners-up were desperate to return to winning ways.

However, the Orange Army started dismally with the bat, collapsing to an embarrassing 13/4 in the fifth over. Despite a brilliant 44-ball 71 from Heinrich Klaasen, SRH mustered only 143 in their 20 overs.

In response, MI coasted to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in a mere 15.4 overs, thanks to a sparkling 46-ball 70 from Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten 19-ball 40 from Suryakumar Yadav.

Pat Cummins' side is now on the brink of elimination with a 2-6 record after eight games. They will look to end their losing run against the last-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, April 25.

