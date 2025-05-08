"He is batting better than Karun Nair and Abishek Porel" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in DC's starting XI for IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) should include Ashutosh Sharma in their starting XI in their IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He pointed out that the lower-middle-order batter is batting better than Karun Nair and Abishek Porel, who have consistently featured in their starting XI.

Ad

DC will lock horns with PBKS in Match 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. With 13 points from 11 games, the visitors are placed fifth on the points table and might need to win their remaining three league games to qualify for the playoffs.

Previewing the DC-PBKS IPL 2025 clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener urged the Delhi Capitals not to keep Ashutosh as a potential impact sub while batting first.

Ad

Trending

"Keep Ashutosh in the XI. You keep Ashutosh out even while batting first, that you would bring him in as an impact sub. Then you bring him after Vipraj Nigam. He is batting better than Karun Nair and Abishek Porel, and is doing consistent batting," he said (14:15).

Ad

Chopra added that Axar Patel and company are unable to use Ashutosh effectively if he is not part of the starting combination.

"Keep him in the XI so that you don't wait for him to come. Why bring him in when everyone gets out? He might be able to control the match if you send him earlier," he observed.

Ad

Ashutosh Sharma smashed 41 runs off 26 deliveries after being sent in as an impact sub at No. 8 in the Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on May 5. His knock helped the visitors reach 133/7, and they were seemingly lucky to get a point as rain didn't allow SRH to start their chase.

"I haven't understood your batting order this entire season" - Aakash Chopra on DC ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Karun Nair was surprisingly sent as an opener in DC's IPL 2025 clash against SRH. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals' batting order, especially the opening combination, has been incomprehensible throughout IPL 2025.

Ad

"What's the system of your batting order? I haven't understood your batting order this entire season. They have probably used six opening pairs. I can't figure out what they want to do. If any team's opening is not consistent, qualification becomes difficult even if you win the first four games," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged DC to open with KL Rahul, but acknowledged that they are unlikely to go that route.

Ad

"I would say make KL Rahul open, but you won't do that. If you make him open, you have a better chance of winning this game. In bowling, you have found the right thing now. You have Dushmantha Chameera and Mitchell Starc, you also played T Natarajan, and you have three amazing spinners," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals have signed Sediqullah Atal as Harry Brook's replacement ahead of Thursday's game. He opined that the franchise missed a great opportunity as they could have signed Dewald Brevis before he was onboarded by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More