"He has become a left-handed version of Dhoni" - Ravichandran Ashwin on KKR's Rinku Singh

Ravichandran Ashwin has reserved high praise for Rinku Singh, highlighting the southpaw's successful run in the finisher's role for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ace off-spinner even compared Rinku to MS Dhoni, one of the greatest finishers the sport has ever seen. Ashwin mentioned that the youngster will be high on confidence ahead of IPL 2024, given that he has also done well at the international level.

Rinku emerged as the silver lining in KKR's otherwise lacklustre campaign last year. The left-handed batter finished as the leading run-getter for his team in IPL 2023, chalking up 474 runs from 14 outings at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52.

Speaking about Rinku's rise, here's what Ashwin said in his latest YouTube video:

"First is Rinku Singh’s evolution as a player from the last IPL to this IPL. He was extraordinary, even last year. Adding to that this year is the confidence of having played for the Indian team. Right now, his mind is like, 'II’ll stand here; you bowl however you want; we'll get to the last ball to see who gets this'. He has become a left-handed version of Dhoni like how Ganga becomes Chandramukhi in Chandramukhi climax."

Rinku made headlines with his awe-inspiring knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) last season. He hit five successive sixes off Yash Dayal's bowling, successfully chasing down 28 runs off the final five balls and taking his team to a famous win.

Ashwin also opined that the return of skipper Shreyas Iyer will be a big boost for the Kolkata-based franchise. Pointing out how the batter can dominate the spinners at Eden Gardens, he said:

"He can give you the hand-holding. He plays spin really well. Kolkata is a small ground in a way, but he positions and takes it forward. Also, bats well and can break the spinners. As a captain, he is a solid Indian batsman coming back into the side."

Shreyas Iyer underwent back surgery last year and was ruled out of IPL 2023. Nitish Rana captained KKR in his absence. The two-time champions failed to qualify for the play-offs, finishing seventh in the points table.

"He's done it for RCB in the past" - Ravichandran Ashwin backs Mitchell Starc to shine for KKR in IPL 2024

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc shattered records at the IPL 2024 mini-auction, becoming the most expensive player in the tournament's history after being signed by KKR for a whopping ₹24.75 crore.

Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that, while several overseas campaigners have failed to justify their hefty price tags, Starc could be an exception. He added:

"Kolkata has been a Holy Grail in the last; they needed a death bowler, so they went all out and got him. As far as I know, even though a lot of foreign players have been taken in auction for full price bonding, the players have not been able to provide the results and dividends accordingly. Mitchell Starc is one such player who can provide the dividends; he’s done it for RCB in the past."

The 37-year-old further stated that Andre Russell showing glimpses of his vintage self in international cricket is a great sign for KKR ahead of IPL 2024.

"Andre Russell’s comeback with this new shape and force over the last eight months. The efforts he has put in, the results he is giving on the field, and him sending the right signals to the West Indies with the T20 World Cup—it’s definitely something to look forward to," Ashwin remarked.

KKR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23.