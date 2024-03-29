"He didn't do the Bihu dance but made the opposition bowlers dance" - Aakash Chopra lauds Riyan Parag's knock in RR's IPL 2024 win vs DC

Aakash Chopra has lauded Riyan Parag for playing a fiery match-winning knock in the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Parag smashed an unbeaten 84 off 45 deliveries as the Royals set the Capitals a 186-run target in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. The home team then restricted Rishabh Pant and company to 173/5 to register a 12-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Parag virtually made the Delhi Capitals bowlers dance to his tunes.

"The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Delhi Capitals. Riyan Parag has the fire within him. He didn't do the Bihu dance but made the opposition bowlers dance. The home domination is continuing - nine consecutive matches," he said (0:01).

The former India opener credited the hard yards the Assam player has put in domestic cricket and also lauded the Rajasthan Royals for keeping faith in him.

"My first performer is Riyan Parag. He was sent to bat at No. 4. So it's not only a win for him but also for the Rajasthan franchise. It's a win for domestic cricket as well because this player was consistently scoring runs for Assam. He single-handedly took the team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali semi-finals," Chopra elaborated (11:50).

"He comes with that belief into every season. The Rajasthan team said - 'We believe in you, we have so much confidence in you that we will always keep you with us. In fact, we will go a step further and bat you at No. 4'. Uncapped Indian players don't get that position that easily. This team has invested a lot in this player and he is giving the dividends now," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

The Royals retained Parag ahead of the IPL 2024 auction despite an indifferent run in the last edition of the prestigious league. The right-handed batter was the highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing 510 runs in 10 innings at an average of 85.00 and a strike rate of 182.79.

"Rajasthan were 36/3 at one stage" - Aakash Chopra on Riyan Parag bailing RR out of trouble

Riyan Parag struck seven fours and six sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Riyan Parag for taking the Rajasthan Royals to a competitive total after they were in a spot of bother.

"Rajasthan were 36/3 at one stage. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson had all gotten out. Only 58 runs were scored in the first 10 overs, that too because (Ravichandran) Ashwin hit a six. However, to reach 185 from there and to hit Anrich Nortje for 25 runs in the last over, well done. Riyan Parag's fire was enjoyable to watch," he observed (12:30).

Parag scored his first 26 runs off as many deliveries. He then took the Delhi Capitals bowlers to the cleaners, smoking 58 runs off his next 19 balls.

