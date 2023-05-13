Graeme Smith believes that Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is knocking on the doors of the Indian team in the white-ball formats with his incredible performances in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Jaiswal is second on the run-scoring chart with 575 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of 167.15. In his most recent game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 21-year-old made IPL history by scoring the fastest half-century in just 13 deliveries.

The RR opener ended up with a magnificent unbeaten 98 off 47 deliveries to steer RR to a massive win over KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Graeme Smith believes that the youngster has put his name in the mix for selection in the Indian team.

"In terms of getting selected (in Indian team), he is certainly knocking down the door with performances and that's all he can do. Indian cricket is blessed to have so many options," Smith stated.

"India has Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and selectors have some nice headaches as he (Jaiswal) has certainly put his name right there in conversation," he added.

Smith also believes that the Indian team should have clarity concerning the future of the senior players ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

"One thing Indian cricket needs to decide is the strategy on senior players and in T20 cricket what is their strategy going forward with white ball tourney every year," he stated.

"I think the area that is starting to look strong is middle-order with Tilak Verma, SKY and Jitesh, you have got a lot of power players. With (skipper) Hardik (Pandya) as an all-rounder, the middle order looks powerful and the big call will be the future of senior players," he added.

Earlier in the season, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a breathtaking century against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With Team India possibly heading in a new direction coming off their disappointing semi-finals exit in the T20 World Cup last year, the dashing left-hander's impressive run in the ongoing IPL season could earn him a national call-up soon.

The next T20 World Cup is set to be played in the West Indies and United States in June 2024.

"He has just got a natural ability to find the gap" - Graeme Smith on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting skills

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been brutal against spin this season.

Graeme Smith, who is in India for his broadcasting duties in the IPL, also spoke highly of Yashasvi Jaiswal's ability to find gaps, particularly against spin.

The left-handed batter has been dismissed just once against spin this season and averages an incredible 199 with a strike rate of 155.5 with 17 fours and 11 sixes.

"He (Jaiswal) has been incredible," Smith stated. "Watched his domestic performances and growth in his game from last season. The natural ability to find gap and increased his strength on leg side and hasn't got out to spin which is a huge positive...and he has got a pretty good all-round game, but when you speak to him what comes out is that he is very determined.

"He takes a lot in his stride and there's pressure now on him to get higher honours and the way he is handling is superb."

Despite Jaiswal's incredible showing with the bat, RR are in a precarious position, concerning playoff qualification with 12 points in six games. They will likely need to win their final two games to clinch a playoff spot for a second straight season.

RR will now take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 24.

Poll : 0 votes