"He was clear in his mind" - Ravi Bishnoi's big statement on not bowling his last over in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) leggie Ravi Bishnoi has opened up on captain Rishabh Pant not giving him his final over in the IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings on Monday at the Ekana International Stadium. Bishnoi revealed that the keeper-batter was quite clear about his plans and felt the decision was right despite LSG's defeat.
Despite Bishnoi registering outstanding figures of 3-0-18-2 and having bowled his third over in the 13th, he didn't bowl his last. Instead, Pant went to Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan, with the two pacers yielding figures of 7.3-0-89-1. Shardul was especially expensive, leaking 56 in his four wicketless overs.
Speaking at the post-game presser, the youngster revealed that he didn't speak to the captain about his final over as he seemed clear in his mind about how he wished to go about things. The 24-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:
"I didn't really talk [to Pant] about it, but I went to the wicket a couple of times [to check] and I think he had plans in place he wanted to execute. In such situations, the captain is better placed, and he keeps wicket, too, so he understands things better. According to me, he took the decision he thought was better. He was clear in his mind and it's better in such tense situations that the captain thinks with a clear mind."
Apart from Bishnoi, Pant also used Aiden Markram and Digvesh Rathi as the spinning options, and they shared three wickets between them. Notably, Rathi and Markram had completed their quota.
"We thought let's take it deeper" - LSG captain
At the post-game presentation, LSG captain suggested that the plans in his mind didn't fit Bishnoi's fourth over, stating:
"There was a lot of time when I thought about bowling him [Bishnoi] that [fourth] over. But we discussed with a lot of players and just couldn't let him bowl. We thought let's take it deeper, and that didn't happen for us today."
LSG will next face the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 19, Saturday.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS