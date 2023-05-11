"He is completely ready to play for India" - Yusuf Pathan on RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yusuf Pathan believes that Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has proved that he is ready for international cricket by performing consistently in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The former cricketer pointed out how Jaiswal has been among the few Indian youngsters who have been able to translate their red-hot domestic cricket form into the IPL.

Pathan also backed the left-handed batter to break Shaun Marsh's record of scoring the most runs in a season as an uncapped player. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Yusuf Pathan stated:

"It is heartening to see Yashasvi Jaiswal bat in this manner. He continued his domestic cricket form and proved himself on the big stage. This shows you that he is completely ready to play for India. There are still a few more matches to go, and his numbers will continue to get better and he will leave Shaun Marsh behind."

"I want him to break that record, as it will motivate the Indian youngsters," he added. "He has shown that he can handle pressure. A lot of players who did well in domestic cricket have failed to translate their form into the IPL. However, Jaiswal has been able to do that."

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in tremendous form in IPL 2023. The southpaw has amassed 477 runs from 11 matches at an average of 43.36. The talented youngster has three fifties and one century to his name.

He has a chance of becoming the uncapped player with the most runs in a single season. Marsh, who currently holds the record, scored 616 runs in the inaugural edition of the league while playing for the Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings).

"The team needs him" - Yusuf Pathan on Jos Buttler's batting form

Yusuf Pathan further stated that RR opener Jos Buttler doesn't have an impressive record in away matches this season. He, however, backed the swashbuckling batter to turn things around in the remaining fixtures.

"Yes, Joss Buttler's stats in away matches could be a concern for Rajasthan," Pathan added. "However, cricket isn't played this way. You generally tend to continue where you left off. He played a wonderful innings in the last match, looking to bat till the end.

"He had a similar role last year. Now that he has returned to form, this will be a crucial time for him and RR. The team needs him."

It is worth mentioning that Jos Buttler has mustered 124 runs from five away matches at an average of 24.80, which includes two half-centuries. Overall, he has amassed 392 runs in 11 outings.

The Rajasthan-based side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

