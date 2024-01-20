"He hasn't done anything special for the last 12-17 months" - Aakash Chopra questions Punjab Kings for retaining Sam Curran for 18.50 crore

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for retaining Sam Curran for an exorbitant sum heading into the IPL 2024 auction.

Curran, who was acquired for ₹18.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, was among PBKS' 17 retentions ahead of this season's auction. The IPL 2014 finalists released seven players before the auction, with Shahrukh Khan (₹9 crore) being the only big-ticket player they let go.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed surprise about the Punjab Kings' decision to retain Curran. He reasoned (3:05):

"I was extremely surprised. Why did you retain Sam Curran? They have parked 18.50 crore rupees in one place. I won't call him a non-performing asset but a very expensive asset for sure. He was sold for 18.50 crore rupees because there were only three all-rounders in the small auction."

"However, if you see his performances in the last IPL, the SA20 now, or the last year, he hasn't done anything special for the last 12-17 months. He just played well in the 2022 T20 World Cup and that too because the side boundaries were very big in Australia," the former India opener added.

Curran had an indifferent run in IPL 2023, picking up 10 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 10.22. However, he performed decently with the bat, scoring 276 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.96.

"Is that the Trevor Bayliss connection?" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings retaining Sam Curran

Trevor Bayliss was earlier associated with Sam Curran as England's head coach. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra questioned whether Trevor Bayliss' presence as the head coach made the Punjab Kings retain Sam Curran. He said (3:45):

"He should have been released. If you wanted, there was a buyback option available. You could have got him back for half the price or even cheaper, but Punjab said they would keep him with them. Is that the Trevor Bayliss connection? I don't know, I am just contemplating."

The reputed commentator wasn't convinced about PBKS' decision to release Shahrukh Khan either. He elaborated:

"Why you let Shahrukh Khan go - I have got no idea whatsoever because you gave him few chances. He did well in whatever opportunities you gave him but you let him go. They decided to take a different path."

The Punjab Kings tried to reacquire Shahrukh at the IPL 2024 auction. However, the Gujarat Titans outbid them to buy the Tamil Nadu big-hitter for ₹7.40 crore.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Did the Punjab Kings err in retaining Sam Curran ahead of the IPL 2024 auction? Yes No 0 votes