"He was very drunk"- Yuzvendra Chahal recalls incident from IPL 2013 when a player hung him on the balcony 15 floors above ground level

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared details of a lesser-known incident from his IPL career. Chahal was with the Mumbai Indians in 2013. He did not play much for the team but was with the squad for the entire season.

During one of the matches in Bengaluru, Chahal interacted with a player who was drunk. He grabbed Chahal and hung him on the balcony in a hotel room on the 15th floor.

Narrating the full story on Rajasthan Royals' show Comeback Tales, Yuzvendra Chahal said:

"This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk. I won't take his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony."

"My hands were around him like this (shows the way of his grip). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere."

Yuzvendra Chahal has done a fine job for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Chahal moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014. He stayed with the Bangalore-based franchise for seven years before joining the Rajasthan Royals for the 2022 season.

The leg-spinner has done a great job for the Royals in IPL 2022 so far. He took three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match. The spinner followed it up with two wickets each against his former teams Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He currently boasts the best bowling average of 9.00 in the league and an impressive economy rate of 5.25.

He will be in action against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

