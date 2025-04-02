"He even played a Lagaan shot" - Aakash Chopra lauds PBKS batter's knock in IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh for playing a match-winning knock in their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He noted that the wicketkeeper-batter played shots all around the park, including a scoop similar to the one played by the character Guran in the movie Lagaan.

PBKS restricted LSG to 171/7 after asking them to bat first in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1. Prabhsimran smashed 69 runs off 34 deliveries in the chase to help his side achieve the target with eight wickets and 22 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Prabhsimran for repaying the Punjab Kings for the trust shown in him.

"They (PBKS) retained two players. Both were uncapped Indians - one was Shashank Singh and the other was Prabhsimran Singh. They had a choice to retain either Ashutosh Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh. They said they would let Ashutosh go and keep an opener as Prabh has been with them for a long time," Chopra said (14:10).

"There was a question whether they had made a mistake but Prabh said that wasn't the case. He likes this ground, and he played very well. He played ramps at the start, then hit powerfully over cover and the leg side. He even played a Lagaan shot. I was listening to Bhajji's (Harbhajan Singh's) commentary. He batted well overall," he added.

Aakash Chopra noted that Prabhsimran Singh might have played an even more substantial knock had Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi not combined to take a fantastic catch. However, he highlighted that the match was virtually over by the time the youngster was dismissed.

"He is batting beautifully in capital letters" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shreyas Iyer's knock in PBKS' IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten half-century in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer (52* off 30) for playing a mature knock in their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"Shreyas Iyer showed maturity. When Prabhsimran Singh was hitting, he was taking singles. He did hit a six over cover when he got an opportunity, but only singles otherwise. He hit sixes with both the hook and pull shots when bouncers were bowled. He is batting beautifully in capital letters," he said (15:40).

The cricketer-turned-analyst also appreciated Nehal Wadhera for hitting a few majestic sixes and the PBKS management for sending the youngster ahead of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

"Nehal Wadhera was sent as an Impact Sub. They didn't send Glenn Maxwell or Marcus Stoinis, and I thought that was a good move because you want everyone to get their form at some stage. Nehal hit sixes one after the other. He is a serious, serious talent, and he showed a proper example of that by playing incredible shots," Chopra observed.

Nehal Wadhera scored an unbeaten 43 off 25 deliveries with the help of three fours and four sixes. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) player and Shreyas Iyer stitched together an unbroken 67-run third-wicket partnership in just 6.1 overs.

