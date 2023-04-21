"He doesn't have that experience yet" - Virender Sehwag launches scathing attack on PBKS skipper Sam Curran

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag slammed Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran for his run out at a critical juncture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

The run-out occurred in the 10th over of PBKS' run chase when the PBKS skipper squeezed a yorker from Vijaykumar Vyshak to backward point and set off for a single. However, an alert Wanindu Hasaranga scored a direct hit that caught a lazy Curran napping as he did not put a dive in to make his ground.

Curran's run out occurred when PBKS was already in trouble at 76-4 in the chase of RCB's total of 174-4 and would prove decisive as they went on to lose the game by 24 runs.

Sehwag was highly critical of Curran's lack of game awareness and said on Cricbuzz:

"He's an international player. But you can't buy experience with 18 crore. It only comes when you play, when your hair turns white as you play under the hot sun. We think just because he was bought for 18 crore, he will win you matches."

Sehwag continued:

"But he doesn't have that experience yet. It was poor running, there was no need for that. You're captain, you should've stayed, tried to take it to the final overs. But again, the lack of experience cost him."

The English all-rounder was the highest buy during the mini-auction late last year and has captained the side in the last two games due to the absence of regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Curran was the Man of the Tournament in England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign last year. The 24-year-old has had a decent season thus far, picking up five wickets in six matches at an average of 35.80 at an economy rate of 8.20. He has also averaged 21.75 with the bat at a strike rate of 117.67.

"We'll probably look back at a couple of dismissals and regret" - PBKS skipper Sam Curran on loss to RCB.

The stand-in Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper was disappointed with the batting unit for their inability to chase a modest total of 175 in their 24-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Curran said:

"I thought we bowled well as a group. Credit to Faf and Virat for the way they played but I think we didn't let them get away. We were not good enough with the bat. They bowled well, we lost far too many wickets, a couple of run-outs as well.

"The wicket was good today, we'll probably look back at a couple of dismissals and regret, but we'll come back on Saturday."

PBKS lost four wickets inside the powerplay, along with two crucial run-outs, with the skipper himself being one of them, as they fell short of RCB's score by 24 runs.

The defeat dropped the Punjab Kings to seventh place in the points table with three wins from six games. They will now take on the resurgent Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

