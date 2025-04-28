"He was our first & only choice for captaincy" - Preity Zinta's massive remark on Team India star amid IPL 2025

Bollywood icon and Punjab Kings (PBKS) owner Preity Zinta opened up on the team's choice for captaincy amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Shreyas Iyer is leading the Punjab side in this year's IPL.
Talking about the Team India star, Zinta praised Shreyas for his nature as a person and also his captaincy. She regards him as a 'down to earth' person and also an 'amazing captain', lauding him for his tactical accumen and aproach even as a player.
"Shreyas is a very down to earth guy and an amazing captain. Very tactical and aggressive in his approach as a player, but the sweetest and the most soft-spoken guy," Zinta wrote on X (Twitter).
She also expressed her happiness on Shreyas Iyer being the captain of PBKS in IPL 2025. She revealed that Shreyas was their first and only choice for captaincy this season and that their entire auction revolved around him as a team.
"We are very happy that he is leading Punjab kings & happier we could get him in the auction, as he was our first & only choice for captaincy. Therefore, the whole auction revolved around him for us as a team."
PBKS broke the bank for Shreyas during the IPL 2025 mega auction, acquiring his services for a whopping ₹26.75 crores. They also announced him as their skipper before the start of the season.
How has Shreyas Iyer fared as PBKS skipper in IPL 2025 so far?
Shreyas Iyer has done well as captain of PBKS in IPL 2025. They began their campaign with wins over Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants and have had a decent run.
PBKS have five wins and three defeats in nine matches, gathering 11 points after their previous match with Kolkata Knight Riders was called off due to rain. They are fifth in the table and among the contenders to make the play-offs.
While he has led the team well, Shreyas has also been impressive with the bat. He has scored 288 runs in nine innings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 182.27. With three half-centuries, he's also their third-highest run-getter this season.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS