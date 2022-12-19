"He is not getting younger" - Irfan Pathan says Delhi Capitals need a backup for David Warner

Irfan Pathan feels the Delhi Capitals (DC) need to get backups for David Warner and Mitchell Marsh at the IPL 2023 auction.

The Capitals have retained 20 players, including Aman Khan, who was traded in from the Kolkata Knight Riders, ahead of the mini-auction to be held in Kochi on December 23. They have a remaining purse of ₹19.45 crore, with which they can buy a maximum of five players and at most two foreigners.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan opined that the Delhi Capitals need alternate options for Warner and Marsh, reasoning:

"They need to get a backup for David Warner. He is not getting younger. You need someone who can play that kind of role, be aggressive, and you need Mitchell Marsh's replacement as well because Mitchell Marsh has had a lot of injury issues."

The former Indian all-rounder feels the acquisition of an overseas finisher will also benefit the franchise. He observed:

"You have 20 crores available, which means you can go and get a proper all-rounder who is there in the auction, a top-quality all-rounder from international cricket as well. Along with that, if they can get an experienced international middle-order batter who can finish the game, I feel this side will look very solid."

The Delhi Capitals have Rovman Powell as an overseas finisher in their lineup at the moment. The West Indies big-hitter had a mixed outing last season, smashing 250 runs at a slightly below-par average of 25.00 and an impressive strike rate of 149.70 in 14 games.

"The Delhi Capitals look very strong" - Irfan Pathan

The Delhi Capitals failed to reach the IPL 2022 playoffs. [P/C: iplt20.com]

However, Pathan acknowledged that the Delhi-based franchise is already a formidable unit heading into the auction, elaborating:

"The Delhi Capitals look very strong. There are 20 players available already in their squad. They have got nearly 20 crores available in their purse for the auction. They have three proper quality fast bowlers as far as right-arm is concerned. They have three quality left-armers available."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Rishabh Pant's side have most bases covered, saying:

"They have a wrist-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. They have a leader already there in the squad. They have quite a few batters. They have Prithvi Shaw and an attacking batter like Rishabh Pant. They look solid."

The Capitals have three right-arm seamers in the form of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. They have an equal number of left-arm fast bowlers in the form of Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya.

